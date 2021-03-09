TODAY |

'I've never seen anything like this' - Wellingtonians treated to frolicking dolphin pod

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

At Wellington's Houghton Bay this morning, lucky onlookers were treated to the sight of a large dolphin pod swimming close to shore.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The animals swam close to Houghton Bay, to the delight of many onlookers. Source: 1 NEWS

Wellingtonian Tash Mohr “ticked off her bucket list” seeing a dolphin for the first time.

“It’s just awesome seeing them come through, 35 years I’ve been coming down here and never seen dolphins,” Mohr said.

1 NEWS filmed the dolphins from 10:30am at Houghton Bay.

Another onlooker, Mohammad Abdi, described the experience as “amazing”.

“There’s so many out there,” Abdi said.

Trina Leota said she wished her granddaughter was with her to see the dolphin pod.

Dolphins at Houghton Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Leota said.

New Zealand
Wellington
Animals
Abbey Wakefield
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Police drag protestors from fence as tempers flare at site of West Auckland native tree felling
2
Cyclist dies in Auckland after crash with truck
3
Police name man found dead in burning car in Auckland
4
No new community cases of Covid-19 today; Air NZ worker not infected with 'a variant of concern'
5
Amid royal family turmoil, one clear winner emerges from Harry and Meghan's interview: Oprah
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Quarantine rule change considered to help Kiwi seafarers get home
00:59

Car crushing machine catches fire at South Auckland scrap pile, site of large January blaze
00:46

Police drag protestors from fence as tempers flare at site of West Auckland native tree felling

Police criticised for photographing innocent youths for national database