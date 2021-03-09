'I've never seen anything like this' - Wellingtonians treated to frolicking dolphin pod

At Wellington's Houghton Bay this morning, lucky onlookers were treated to the sight of a large dolphin pod swimming close to shore.

Wellingtonian Tash Mohr “ticked off her bucket list” seeing a dolphin for the first time.

“It’s just awesome seeing them come through, 35 years I’ve been coming down here and never seen dolphins,” Mohr said.

1 NEWS filmed the dolphins from 10:30am at Houghton Bay.

Another onlooker, Mohammad Abdi, described the experience as “amazing”.

“There’s so many out there,” Abdi said.

Trina Leota said she wished her granddaughter was with her to see the dolphin pod.

Dolphins at Houghton Bay. Source: 1 NEWS