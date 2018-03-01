'I've never met a person in 27 years who had no hope' - Bill English's valedictory speech laced with anecdotes and importance of compassion

Bill English has marked the end of his 27-year career in parliament with a valedictory speech laced with cheerful anecdotes and a message about the importance of compassion.

His 45-minute speech to a packed debating chamber and its public galleries ranged over his early life in rural Dipton to the rigours of politics in opposition and in government.

His wife Mary and their six children were there to hear it.

As prime minister and before that finance minister Mr English made social investment his strongest focus, and he explained why.

"The core of my belief... is the utter integrity of the individual person, their importance, our obligation to them, to ensure they can realise their aspirations. Much of what government does, does not do that.

"That's a shame, because I've never met a person in 27 years who had no hope. Never. Not one. Including the worst of our offenders. There's always some hope. Often that's all they have."

He cited the case of a solo mum with a disabled child who visited 23 agencies in two weeks, and in her account of her experience said: "There was one who treated me with respect, knew my story, helped me, gave me a cup of coffee. It was Instant Finance."

That made a great impression on Mr English, and he explained why.

"We are getting outdone on compassion by people who charge 37 per cent a week," he said.

"That's telling, and if there's anything I want to leave as a lesson here it's the dangerous complacency of good intentions - there's too much of it, that somehow if you say you mean well that is going to make a difference.

"Actually it can cause damage.

"The services we provide are not about us, the only measure of it is whether it changes their lives, whether we reduce the misery.

"We have a system built, still, too much on servicing that misery."

In lighter moments he talked about how he was very nearly too late filing his nomination papers when he stood for parliament for the first time, his Fight for Life boxing match, which he said had taught him how to stay composed while tacking punches, and the times when Sir John Key was prime minister.

"Under John Key it was a pleasure to go to work every day," he said.

"He was almost as good as he said he was some days."

Sir John wasn't in parliament to hear that, he was visiting Canberra listening to question time in the Australian parliament.