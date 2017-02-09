'I've never heard an explosion like it in my bloody life' - investigators head to cruise ship after fatal gas bottle blast

A section of a cruise ship remains cordoned off after a crew member died in a gas explosion yesterday evening.

Two investigators from the transport accident investigation commission are on their way to the cruise ship at Port Chalmers near Dunedin to look into how the incident aboard the Emerald Princess happened.

The ship arrived from Sydney and was nine days into a trip around New Zealand when a gas bottle exploded just before 5pm.

Carnival Australia, which operates the ship, confirmed that the dead man was a crew member.

"First reports indicate that the incident happened during some technical work on the hydraulic launching system on a tender vessel," their statement read.

"We are deeply saddened that a member of Emerald Princess' crew was fatally injured in the incident."

Maritime Union Port Chalmers-Dunedin secretary Phil Adams told the Otago Daily Times he was working at the port's control room when he heard the explosion.

"I just heard this massive explosion and got up and I saw this pipe or a tube lying on the wharf ... it was a gas cylinder, by the sounds of things, that had just blown straight off the ship and on to the wharf," he said.

"Man, I've never heard an explosion like it in my bloody life. I'd say most of Port [Chalmers] felt it.