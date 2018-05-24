'I've had to live it': Victim speaks out after Kapiti councillor convicted, fined for rubbing his genitals against her

The victim of a Kapiti Coast District councillor convicted and fined today for indecently assaulting her at a council morning tea says life has been difficult for her over the last year because of the behaviour of him and his supporters.

David Scott. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

David Scott, 71, stood trial in the Wellington District Court last month, accused of rubbing his genitals against a female staff member during a council morning tea in April 2017.

Today a judge declined Scott's application for a discharge without conviction, fined him $1500 and gave him a first strike warning under the three strikes law.

"Over the last year, life has been fairly difficult and that's because of the behaviour of David Scott and his supporters" the victim, whose identity cannot be revealed, told 1 NEWS.

She said Scott's supporters have cyber-stalked her family and friends.

"They have engaged in a smear campaign, calling the mayor's office… just trying to discredit me. And that has been distressing."

She says she hasn't been able to move forward.

"I feel like because this offence happened in the workplace and I have had to return to the workplace every day for the past year, I haven't been able to put it in a box and separate personal from private. So I've had to live it."

She added: "I accept I'm subservient as a public servant. But I will never be submissive and so I took action, quietly and respectfully, unlike some of the supporters."