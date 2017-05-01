'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

A Kiwi mum with a rare auto-immune disease is defying all odds by training for an Iron Man in the hope of raising awareness.

Kylie Frost suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS), an auto-immune disease that affects the spine, causing ongoing inflammation of soft tissues around spinal bone, according to the Arthritis New Zealand.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West. Source: Facebook: Kylie's Race to beat Ankylosing Spondylitis

The severe and "constant inflammation" can lead to fusion of part of the spine and pelvis, causing a loss of movement.

On average, AS takes about 10 years to diagnose, it has no real cure, and treatment is often by "trial and error", Kylie told 1 NEWS NOW.

Everyday she has to deal with chronic fatigue caused by inflammation and she's often short of breath, as her rib cage no longer expands properly.

It sneaks up on you"

Kylie Frost

She's had the disease since she was 11-years-old, which she believes was triggered by a gastro bug, but wasn't diagnosed until 30 years later.

But Kylie is on a mission "to keep moving", and is documenting her journey on the Facebook page: Kylie's Race to beat Ankylosing Spondylitis.

After starting out doing hydrotherapy at Auckland's West Wave Pool and Leisure Centre, she soon decided to start swimming, which "became a challenge", she said.

Every week, Kylie would see how far she could swim, and soon realised she "wasn't hurting so much".

Her husband began training for an Iron Man and Mrs Frost said she thought "if he can, I can," and with the help of coaches at the gym she began training for her first triathlon.

Kylie completed her first "try a tri" at the Panasonic People's Triathlon event in Maraetai in March last year, she then went on to compete in her first sprint triathlon in Mission Bay in December.

Kylie Frost at the Panasonic Peoples Triathlon at Mission Bay. Source: Kylie Frost

After her husband completed his first Iron Man in Taupo this year, Kylie began looking into it for herself, finding out the 2019 Taupo Iron Man falls on her birthday.

"That year's, my year," she said, having told her husband completing the Iron Man will be her birthday present.

I've got a long way to go, but I'm determined"

Kylie Frost

The Iron Man is a triathlon event where Kylie will complete a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle, and a 42.2km run, the length of a marathon.

She said completing an Iron Man will be like giving an "up yours to this disease".

"There was so much I wasn't able to do," said Kylie who's now "enjoying the freedom" of being able to control the little things in her life.

Kylie has been fundraising for Arthritis New Zealand in all the events she's taken part in so far, including the 12km run over Auckland's Harbour Bridge last year.

Kylie Frost completes her 12km run over Auckland's Harbour Bridge in October 2016. Source: Kylie Frost