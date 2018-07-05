 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'I've concluded the firm handled the incidents poorly' - Dame Margaret Bazley releases findings of Russell McVeagh review

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:42
1
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

00:28
2
Matthew Ramsey has lost his job and health professionals can't agree on a diagnosis.

Watch: Taranaki man talks about mystery illness that is eating away at his body

3

Baby dies in tragic accident in US after mum backs out of driveway, hitting her

00:46
4
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

5
Anthony Gelling celebrates his try. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v St George Illawarra. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 20 April 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Warriors back Anthony Gelling returning to England

00:46
Dame Margaret was highly critical of the firm's management.

Damning report released into culture at Russell McVeagh law firm, including 'crude, drunken and sexually inappropriate behaviour'

Dame Margaret Bazely was highly critical of the firm's management.


03:52
Dr Paul Quigley says while spit tests can detect things like cannabis or other illicit drugs, they may be useless in some cases.

Expert: Road-side drug tests would miss synthetic and prescription drugs - two of our biggest killers

The spit tests would need to be combined with impairment tests.

03:23
Greg Harford says he has heard of retailers paying up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees- in the UK the average is 0.2 per cent.

High Paywave fees from banks are making goods and services 'more expensive for everyone'

Retail NZ says it has heard of retailers in New Zealand being charged up to 3.5 per cent transaction fees, with an average of 1.6 per cent - the average in the UK is 0.2 per cent.

01:42
The rare sighting came a little too close for comfort when the whale breached and landed near the researchers’ boat.

Sighting of southern right whale in Wellington harbour gives researchers chance to learn more

It is the first sighting in the Capital in eight years.


00:24

Government considering independent animal commissioner after recent footage of mistreatment

The Green Party is also asking if CCTV surveillance on farms and slaughterhouses should be considered.