'I've been there, bro' - Mr G expecting $1m for his carved gumboot to help Mike King's mental health charity

New Zealand artist Graeme Hoete, better known as "Mr G", believes a gumboot he's carved out of native New Zealand kauri will fetch $1 million at auction for New Zealander of the Year Mike King's Gumboot Up charity supporting youth mental health.

Mr G's artworks are instantly recognisable, turning bland small town New Zealand walls into inspiring murals, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp reported.

He's taken his spray can to blank spaces around the world, and said his Prince mural in Minnesota has just been included in the top 10 landmarks in that state.

Now Mr G's wooden gumboot has spurred his million dollar idea.

"I believe that someone out there will pay a million dollars for this piece right here, bro" he said, opening a case containing the gumboot carved with a Māori design.

The money is destined to go to Mike King's Gumboot Up Charity, raising funds to help young Kiwis get free counselling.

"It's dear to my heart because I've been there, bro. I've been at a suicidal point in my own life five years ago," Mr G said.

"And so this is very real to me. It's about me using my art in a way that will make an impact in terms of bringing hope to people. And if I can do that, bro, I'll die a happy man."

Mr G said the carved gumboot was originally going towards his exhibition at the end of the year.

"But you know, I love Mike and I've done some great things with him as well. And I could see he was doing the Gumboot Up campaign. And I love his heart and all that and I thought, 'man I'm doing something really cool here with a gumboot."

The carved gumboot will be auctioned as part of Mike King's Gumboot Friday fundraiser on April 5.

"I think this is a perfect opportunity for someone to acquire an iconic New Zealand artpiece and make a huge impact and make a difference," Mr G said.