 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'I've been asked and I'm up for it!' Shane Jones to run for NZ First in Whangarei

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Shane Jones has finally confirmed he will run for election in Whangarei for New Zealand First.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

In an interview with 1 NEWS Mr Jones said "no end of people in the north have asked me to come back into politics", saying the town "needs a voice like his".

Former Labour politician Shane Jones is to return to politics as a member of New Zealand First.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Jones is confident about winning the seat as well, saying he's "absolutely confident that the Whangarei people will embrace" him. 

Whangarei has been a safe National seat in the past.

It's currently held by Shane Reti whose majority in 2014 was more than 13,000.

There are questions about how long this move has been in the pipeline.

Mr Jones, a former high-profile Labour MP, left parliament in 2013 to become the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Pacific Economic Ambassador.

Mr Jones quit Labour before the 2014 election and has since been the government's economic ambassador in the Pacific.
Source: 1 NEWS

He was asked when he decided to run for New Zealand First and if its leader, Winston Peters, had spoken to him about it while he was acting as a diplomat. 

Mr Jones said "for the three years that I was a diplomat, never once did Winston and I ever discuss about becoming a politician, hopefully becoming a minister and forming a government." 

He says Peters, who holds Northland, has given him "a second chance lifeline in politics."

Related

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:29
2
t

'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

01:24
3
Jack said it's been 10 years since he last picked up a trombone. It didn't sound like it.

'That is brilliant!' – Jack Tame shows off hidden trombone talent, astounds colleagues by being quite good

00:16
4
Vicki Murphy shared this dramatic footage from Western Australia as a warning to other motorists.

Video: Heart-stopping footage shows driver slamming on brakes as child runs in front of vehicle

00:12
5
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.

04:15
Many Kiwis tune out to the wider world listening to music while exercising.

Tragic death of Auckland teen struck by train leads parents to support One Ear Out campaign

"It's easily being distracted, it just takes a split second and then something like this could happen."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ