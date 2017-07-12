 

It's white and wet and happens every year - so why are we so obsessed with snow?

Mike Thorpe 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Seven Sharp's Mike Thorpe ponders why we get so excited about snow despite it being a regular occurrence.
Source: Seven Sharp

01:46
1
It started fine at Whakapapa skifield, but around midday, skiers were told to get off the slopes.

LIVE: Cold front leads to flight cancellations and Desert Road closure with more snow forecast

02:56
2
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted


00:13
3
The video posted online by a Christchurch health blogger has been viewed 35 million times.

Watch: These cute Kiwi babies laughing on fitness machine send internet into meltdown!

4
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

5
A baby holds a parent's hand.

'Parents who can't afford to have children should not be having them' - ACT deputy slams Labour's baby policy

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


01:30
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.


 
