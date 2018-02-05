'It's a vicious thing bro' – Whakatane man in hilarious expletive-laden seagull rescue

A Whakatane man's hilarious expletive-laden seagull rescue has gone viral, after video of the incident was posted online last month.

Robert Tahau rescued the seagull from the side of the road in Te Puke where he works in a quarry.

Wrapping his new found friend up in a towel Mr Tahau then made a selfie style video from inside his work truck, letting his Facebook followers know all about the incident.

"Yeah found this bloody thing, found it on the side of the road," he says before yelling out in pain as the bird pecks at his face.

Mr Tahau goes on to say the "vicious" bird has a broken wing and he will be taking it to the SPCA.

The unlikely duo have had their video viewed more than a million times.