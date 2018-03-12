'It's a very tough call for police' – Opposition backs away from calls to ban police pursuits after horror crash

National have backed away from calls to ban police pursuits, after three people died yesterday after a fleeing car was involved in a collision in Nelson.

Johnathan Tairakena, 25, and his passenger Phillip Stretch, 33, were both killed in the early morning crash while they were being pursued by police.

Carmen Yanko, 53 who was driving in the opposite direction was killed as the car driven by Tairakena collided with her vehicle.

The Automobile Association today urged New Zealand police bosses to investigate if a no police pursuit policy has reduced the road toll overseas - and if so adopt it here.



Former Minister of Justice and Policing Judith Collins said today: "One of the issues with the fleeing driver incidents is that the people who are undertaking that behaviour, they are putting the police at risk, themselves and everyone, and it's a very tough call for police."

"Do we want to have a situation where a fleeing driver in a stolen car or a methamphetamine lab in their boot, or someone kidnapped, as we've seen in the past, decide they're going to keep going."

There had been a review in 2009 while Ms Collins was Police Minister, and when asked if this was followed up Ms Collins said: "They're always followed up, but they're always operational and it's never been the government's job, or the Minister's job to dictate to the police how they undertake their duties".

"That is actually an operational issue," Ms Collins said.

"I think the New Zealand public utterly support the New Zealand police to do their job properly, and I know they are very grateful police put themselves on the line every day to keep New Zealanders safe, so I have never been dissatisfied in my two terms as Minister for Police."

National Party leader Simon Bridges says his party "instinctively trusts the police, they have to make split second decisions".

Currently a New Zealand Police and IPCA review into police pursuits is underway and Police Minister Stuart Nash has asked for an update on the review.