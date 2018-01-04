 

'It's very slow work' - blaze on Wanaka's Mt Roy going to need considerable effort to extinguish

Eight helicopters with monsoon buckets have been working since daybreak to stop a fire burning on the slopes of Mt Roy in Wanaka. 

Four ground crews have joined the helicopters on the steep hillside this morning, with another on its way.

With temperatures forcast to increase later today, and MetService issuing a thunderstorm watch for the area, the weather is a significant factor in the fire fighting says Principal Rural Fire Officer Graeme Still.

"This is a deep seated fire that has burnt 199 hectares. It's very slow work on the hill."

He said it will take at least two days more work by ground crews before the fire can be put out.

"This is a very deep seated fire. The conditions are tinder dry and there is a lot more work to be done yet."

Overnight fire crews worked to protect homes on the outskirts of Wanaka from a fire on the slopes of Mt Roy.

At about 3am fire crews and police were preparing to evacuate about 30 homes as well as holidaymakers at the Wanaka Kiwi Holiday Park as a precaution due to wind shift.

But by 4.30am conditions changed again and the fire is not currently burning towards houses.

"The fire danger in this area is extreme so we are continuing to take a very cautious approach," said Principal Rural Fire Officer Graeme Still.

The fire has been burning in grass and scrub on steep slopes on the western side of Lake Wanaka since yesterday afternoon and was estimated to have burned 160 hectares by dark.

Mr Still said fire suppression work continued until dark, when helicopters were stood down, but fire appliances stayed overnight and were able to respond quickly to the wind change.

Fire continues to burn on the slopes of Mt Roy at first light on Thursday.

Since dark, it is estimated to have burned another 40 hectares.

There is no public access to the Mt Roy Track and Spotts Creek Track, and the Milennium Track from Ruby Bay to the Edgewater Bridge, today due to the fire.

