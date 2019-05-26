TODAY |

'It's a very serious situation' - Peter Hilary shares thoughts on overcrowding on Mount Everest

Sir Edmund Hillary's son Peter has warned climbers of Mt Everest to be cautious after the 10th death on the mountain this climbing season.

On Saturday, British man Robert Haynes Fisher became the 10th person to die while climbing Mount Everest this season with overcrowding partially to blame.

Mount Everest has became a popular tourist attraction in recent years after Sir Edmund became the first person to reach the summit in 1953.

Now Kiwis are among the hundreds who have been queuing to reach the top, but Peter Hilary says there needs to be common sense.

"It would be terrible to get stuck up there, you’d get very cold," Mr Hilary told 1 NEWS.

"It's a very serious situation but I have to say I don't want to get into a situation where we are going to limit people where there are rulesand regulations."

Mr Hilary says the overcrowding is 'obviously' a big concern and it puts people's lives at risk.

Those seeking to take on Mount Everest should do some research first, Mr Hilary said.

    Source: 1 NEWS
