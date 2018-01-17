 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwis are rallying around a teenager who ended up in hospital with toxic shock syndrome, after her mother posted the dangers on Facebook, spurring warnings over the use of tampons. 

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.
Source: 1 NEWS

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became ill over the weekend with acute kidney failure and was admitted to ICU.

"It was really scary," Chloe's mother Jessica Jordan said. "They thought she might have meningitis or scarlet fever and then they realised quickly that she had toxic shock syndrome."

Toxic shock syndrome is an infection which is caused by toxins released by bacteria Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes.

Ms Jordan says doctors believe after many tests the infection was caused by tampons which her daughter was using while on her period.

The story of Chloe's ordeal was posted on the 1 NEWS Facebook page, where many readers shared stories of similar experiences. 

Anjeleka Garnett said: "Jessica - I'm pleased your daughter is on the mend and has made the progression to a ward environment! No doubt this had a huge impact on her! Take care, God Bless."

Deb Auckram wrote: "My thoughts are with this young lady, it's very nasty, I got a mild case (it didn't feel mild at the time) 10 years ago and have never been able to use them since."

Kyleigh Welch said: "Thanks for sharing Chloe's story Jessica Jordan, scary stuff- more girls need to be aware!"

Many users suggested the use of menstrual cups instead of tampons, and others advocated for stringent use of tampons in terms of hygiene and length of time left in. 

Ms Jordan updated Chloe's condition and thanked concerned Facebook users for their support. 

"Thanks everyone, she is recovering well and in a ward now, but will be in there for a few days yet."

Ms Jordan said toxic shock syndrome can still occur if the tampon is not left in for a long time.

"Strict hygiene and it can still happen." 

Toxic shock syndrome caused by tampon use is said to be rare in New Zealand.

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Health

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome
01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

McDonald's manager accused of asking a teenager if she thought she was beautiful, in job interview

00:22
2
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

3
The flight path of the China Southern plane that made an emergency landing in Auckland last night.

China Southern flight returns to Auckland, makes emergency landing


00:48
4
Jiveshan Pillay thought he was helping the Windies keeper by giving him the ball at the under 19 World Cup – but things turned sour.

Watch: West Indies juniors outrage cricketing world after appealing against batsman who picked up stationary ball

01:30
5
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It's very nasty' - Kiwis share experiences and rally behind teen in hospital with toxic shock syndrome

Her mother said doctors believe it was cause by tampon use, but she is now on the mend.


00:45
One holidaymaker in Golden Bay said he was able to kayak outside his tent where rain had built up at Pohara campsite.

Nelson region holidaymakers drenched as heavy rain pummels upper South Island

There were no weather-related call-outs overnight, however.

00:12
The meteor explosion caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake to register near New Haven, Michigan.

Blazing blue meteor lights up sky over US and causes 2.0 magnitude earthquake

The celestial event shook the ground in New Haven Michigan.

Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft says more needs to be done to combat child poverty.

Treasury admits it got numbers wrong on child poverty projections

The errors affect the assessment of the Government's Families Package announced in December 2017.

01:30
Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.

'It was really scary' - Hamilton teen left in ICU after suspected tampon induced toxic shock syndrome

Chloe Jordan was admitted to hospital after she became violently ill while on her period.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 