'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox

Police in Morrinsville in Waikato are investigating after a woman found a baby goat with its head cut off in her mailbox on Sunday morning.

A woman posted an appeal for information in a Morrinsville Facebook trade and exchange this morning, writing that police and the SPCA are now involved.

"If anyone has any information about the sick pricks that cut a baby goat's head off and shoved its body into our letter box, please let me or the police know," she wrote.

"Apparently there's a group going around sacrificing animals.

"Can't put a picture up ... it's too horrible."

Police confirmed they had the incident, which took place on Seales Road, reported to them at 9.05am on Sunday.

They said the officer who attended the callout believed it was an isolated incident, and was not aware of any other incidents in the area.

Police said they have been making inquiries but have not received any assistance or leads.

There have been no reports of a missing pet goat in the area, they said, and there are a number of wild goats in the area.