TODAY |

'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice

Police in Morrinsville in Waikato are investigating after a woman found a baby goat with its head cut off in her mailbox on Sunday morning.

A woman posted an appeal for information in a Morrinsville Facebook trade and exchange this morning, writing that police and the SPCA are now involved.

"If anyone has any information about the sick pricks that cut a baby goat's head off and shoved its body into our letter box, please let me or the police know," she wrote.

"Apparently there's a group going around sacrificing animals.

"Can't put a picture up ... it's too horrible."

Police confirmed they had the incident, which took place on Seales Road, reported to them at 9.05am on Sunday.

They said the officer who attended the callout believed it was an isolated incident, and was not aware of any other incidents in the area.

Police said they have been making inquiries but have not received any assistance or leads.

There have been no reports of a missing pet goat in the area, they said, and there are a number of wild goats in the area.

Anyone with information can contact the Morrinsville Police Station on 07 889 5071, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Letterbox (file picture).
Letterbox (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.
Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand
2
Nicole Hanselmann
Women's race at prestigious cycling event forced to stop after breakaway leader almost caught up to men
3
Letterbox (file picture).
'It's too horrible' - decapitated baby goat left in Morrinsville woman's mailbox
4
Some of the images of discoloured water coming out of the taps in Napier during 2018, sent to 1 NEWS by frustrated residents.
Napier City Council rules out compensation for brown tap water as survey suggests most residents are still unhappy with chlorination
5
Hafthor Bjornsson, who plays 'The Mountain' in the popular show, said after he had hoped to lift 501kg at the event.
Watch: Game of Thrones actor deadlifts world-record 474kg at Arnold Strongman Classic
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Bar staff mistake new 18+ cards for fake IDs
02:56
The high-ranking Australian official has been convicted of molesting two young boys, and his bail has been revoked.

Man to sue Cardinal George Pell over alleged sex abuse in Victoria in the 70s
01:20
Taylor says one of the only regrets he has about joining ISIS is not having enough money for a slave.

Kiwi 'Bumbling Jihadi' Mark Taylor captured in Syria, may be sent back to New Zealand

Man charged with punching teacher in head outside Rotorua school