'It's a talk-back radio public policy solution' – work-for-the-dole scheme drawing scepticism

NZ First MP Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole scheme has drawn skepticism after he said he was "sick and tired" of people "sitting on the couch doing nothing". 

Jordan Williams of the Taxpayers Union says it’s simply not good value for money.
Jordan Williams of the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union said on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning he thought the scheme was "deeply ironic". 

He said National were heavily criticised by Labour and the Greens for moves to ensure people on the unemployment benefit were either in work or education, "now their coalition partner is going a heck of a lot further". 

"It's the incompatibility, it goes so much further than the Nats went."

The Regional Economic Development Minister said Labour are "behind the concept" but did not like the term work-for-the-dole.

"They probably have a slightly different view of the incentives that should be used," Mr Jones said on TVNZ's Q+A yesterday. 

The new Regional Economic Development Minister said out of work Kiwis could be planting trees, instead of migrant workers.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was asked on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning whether she personally supported making it compulsory to work while on the benefit, or risk losing that benefit.

Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.
"I'm not going to pre-empt the decision that has to be made by a collective group of people with all the information in front of us," she said.

Mr Williams said the scheme was "simply not good value for money" as New Zealand's unemployment rate was already "really low". 

"It's this talk back radio public policy solution, looking for a problem because our workplace participation rate is really good."

"I don’t think they've thought it through."

Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

