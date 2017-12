Many Kiwis have woken to a sunny Christmas morning but heavy rain is now creeping up the South Island and threatening to bring a wet end to the day, forecasters say.

Summer (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The clear skies should persist into the afternoon through much of the top of the North Island with temperatures already reaching 23C in Auckland, 22C in Hamilton and Napier and 21C in Tauranga as of 11am.

However, most centres can expect to be hit by a few showers by afternoon or evening as a front moves up from the South Island, MetService says.

Heavy falls from the front have already buffeted Fiordland in the South Island and are moving up the coast to lash Westland in a downpour expected to last into Boxing Day.

The front is tipped to continue moving north through Nelson and into the south of the North Island where MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Wellington, the Kapiti Coast and the ranges east of the Bay of Plenty.

Currently 20C, Wellington is expected be hit by showers on Christmas and then a brief period of heavy rain when the front moves through the area on Boxing Day afternoon.

However, the weather is not all grim in the South Island with Canterbury's east coast basking in hot temperatures.

Ashburton and Christchurch are currently the country's warmest centres, having reached 28C, although rain is expected to develop late in the evening as a cool change blows in sending temperatures plummeting into the teens on Boxing Day.