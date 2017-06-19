'It's so overwhelming' – mental health care staff latest to file equal pay claim

Mental health workers are the latest group to file a claim calling for equal pay.

Two unions today lodged a case with the Employment Relations Tribunal, saying women who work in the mental health sector are now being paid less than their counterparts in similar jobs.

From July 1, support workers in aged and disability care will receive a big pay rise as a result of a historic pay settlement, but mental health workers were excluded from the agreement.

Mental health is a difficult area to staff, and workers say the pay variance will make that even harder.

The government will introduce equal pay legislation later this year that will contain guidelines for employers, but that won't help workers like mental health carers, so the government needs new legislation if it is to avoid court.