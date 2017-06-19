 

'It's so overwhelming' – mental health care staff latest to file equal pay claim

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Mental health workers are the latest group to file a claim calling for equal pay. 

Two unions say women who work in the sector are being paid far less than counterparts in similar jobs.
Source: 1 NEWS

Two unions today lodged a case with the Employment Relations Tribunal, saying women who work in the mental health sector are now being paid less than their counterparts in similar jobs. 

From July 1, support workers in aged and disability care will receive a big pay rise as a result of a historic pay settlement, but mental health workers were excluded from the agreement. 

Mental health is a difficult area to staff, and workers say the pay variance will make that even harder.  

The government will introduce equal pay legislation later this year that will contain guidelines for employers, but that won't help workers like mental health carers, so the government needs new legislation if it is to avoid court. 

The $2 billion equal pay settlement was reached after carer Kristine Bartlett took her five-year battle all the way to the Supreme Court, and unions say until the issue is resolved, there are more claims like these to come. 

Katie Bradford

Employment

