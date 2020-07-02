TODAY |

'It's so cold!' - Mum and daughter thrilled as snow coats central North Island

Source:  1 NEWS

The central North Island has been peppered with snow overnight with one traveller and her daughter making the most of the winter wonderland conditions.

The mum and daughter pulled up on the highway to take in the winter wonderland. Source: Breakfast

Christina Varty and her daughter were able to continue on their journey before the Desert Road closed last night, during which young Chloe got out of the car wrapped up warm to frollick in the snow.

"It's so cold, it's minus 1 degrees," Christina said in the short video clip provided to 1 NEWS.

Meanwhile a National Park resident has sent 1 NEWS footage of snow coating their property overnight.

Parts of the Central North Island remain coated in snow today as a cold snap hits much of the country.

The country is in the midst of a cold snap as this footage sent to TVNZ 1’s Breakfast attests. Source: Breakfast

