 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It's shameful' – Jacinda Ardern unleashes on previous government as Mycoplasma bovis cattle disease spreads to Waikato

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The highly contagious cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis has reached the Waikato region. 

The cow disease can cause a range of dire symptoms, including untreatable mastitis.
Source: 1 NEWS

Officials today confirmed that cows on a farm in Cambridge tested positive for the disease. 

Mycoplasma bovis can cause untreatable mastitis in cows, severe pneumonia for 30 per cent of calves, swollen joints and severe arthritis. It does not infect humans, but can be spread through close contact between cattle or on contaminated equipment. 

The farm has been placed under strict controls, and is the 39th property infected in New Zealand. 

The Prime Minister was asked about the latest infection, saying it is "something we are trying to manage as a new government".

Jacinda Ardern called it a "direct consequence of poor systems, processes and biosecurity investment". 

The Ministry of Primary Industries are working "very, very hard" to make sure there are containment plans, she said. 

"The full scale, I think we haven't quite seen yet."

Ms Ardern said from her perspective the government were having to "pick up the pieces of significant neglect and under-investment, and quite frankly from what I've seen it's shameful".

National's MP for Waikato, Tim van de Molen, said today in a statement: "My thoughts are with the affected farmer – a young, progressive farmer who has been impacted by this disease."

"He's been open and upfront with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) throughout the process and I commend him for this. However, he – like so many others – is frustrated with what he feels is a lack of communication and action from MPI."

"It is important for farmers across the Waikato region to be aware that it has reached our community, so they need to put precautions in place – I'd encourage them to contact MPI immediately for guidance on procedures and protocols."

Related

Hamilton and Waikato

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

2
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:29
3
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

00:22
4
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:30
5
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

00:51
The cow disease can cause a range of dire symptoms, including untreatable mastitis.

'It's shameful' – Jacinda Ardern unleashes on previous government as Mycoplasma bovis cattle disease spreads to Waikato

National's Tim van de Molen says farmers are frustrated with MPI.

02:07
Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.

Jacinda Ardern releases letter outlining details of Winston Peters' six weeks as acting Prime Minister - and when he should contact her

Ms Ardern is intending to take six weeks maternity leave, with her baby due on June 17.


00:22
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau’s controversial tweets.

01:51
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Rain to make way for fine but chilly weather over much of the country today

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 