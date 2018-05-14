'It's shameful' – Jacinda Ardern unleashes on previous government as Mycoplasma bovis cattle disease spreads to Waikato

The highly contagious cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis has reached the Waikato region.

Officials today confirmed that cows on a farm in Cambridge tested positive for the disease.

Mycoplasma bovis can cause untreatable mastitis in cows, severe pneumonia for 30 per cent of calves, swollen joints and severe arthritis. It does not infect humans, but can be spread through close contact between cattle or on contaminated equipment.

The farm has been placed under strict controls, and is the 39th property infected in New Zealand.

The Prime Minister was asked about the latest infection, saying it is "something we are trying to manage as a new government".

Jacinda Ardern called it a "direct consequence of poor systems, processes and biosecurity investment".

The Ministry of Primary Industries are working "very, very hard" to make sure there are containment plans, she said.

"The full scale, I think we haven't quite seen yet."

Ms Ardern said from her perspective the government were having to "pick up the pieces of significant neglect and under-investment, and quite frankly from what I've seen it's shameful".

National's MP for Waikato, Tim van de Molen, said today in a statement: "My thoughts are with the affected farmer – a young, progressive farmer who has been impacted by this disease."

"He's been open and upfront with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) throughout the process and I commend him for this. However, he – like so many others – is frustrated with what he feels is a lack of communication and action from MPI."