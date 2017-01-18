'It's the sense of being forgotten' - lawyer of man left in Masterton court cells for the weekend

Police have put the mix up that saw a man left in a courthouse cell all weekend with no food, bedding or sunlight down to human error.

The 59-year-old was arrested on Friday night for breach of bail and was granted bail by the sitting Justice of the Peace when he appeared in the Masterton District Court at 11am the next day.

He was discovered by court staff at 9am on Monday.

The man, who doesn't want to be identified, was in a concrete cell with a concrete bunk and no bedding.

There were three police officers and one court staff member on at the time, but police say the mistake is not due to a lack of staff.

His lawyer says the man is physically fine, but the incident caused him a massive loss of dignity.



"It's the sense of being forgotten," lawyer Susie Barnes says.