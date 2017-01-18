 

'It's the sense of being forgotten' - lawyer of man left in Masterton court cells for the weekend

Emily Cooper

Emily Cooper 

1 NEWS Reporter

Police have put the mix up that saw a man left in a courthouse cell all weekend with no food, bedding or sunlight down to human error.

The 59-year-old was arrested on Friday night for breach of bail and was granted bail by the sitting Justice of the Peace when he appeared in the Masterton District Court at 11am the next day.

A 59-year-old man was forgotten about by staff at the Masterton District Court over the weekend.
He was discovered by court staff at 9am on Monday.

The man, who doesn't want to be identified, was in a concrete cell with a concrete bunk and no bedding.

Wairarapa Area Commander Inspector Donna Howard says a man spent an unplanned weekend in the court cells due to "human error".
There were three police officers and one court staff member on at the time, but police say the mistake is not due to a lack of staff.

His lawyer says the man is physically fine, but the incident caused him a massive loss of dignity.

"It's the sense of being forgotten," lawyer Susie Barnes says.

Wairarapa Area Commander, Inspector Donna Howard, says an internal investigation is underway but that immediate changes have already been made to the system, including better checks and training for staff.

Police say they are working with the Ministry of Justice and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

