'It's ridiculous, it's outdated' – Kiwi sports drink company told to add sugar to product

A New Zealand based company that makes a sports hydration drink has been told by the Ministry for Primary Industries it can't label its products as electrolyte drinks unless it adds a significant amount of sugar to them.

SOS co-founder Tom Mayo isn't happy with the guidelines, saying "we've got to move from 2.5 teaspoons of sugar to 12.5 now, per litre".

"It's ridiculous, it's outdated," he said.

Speaking to TVNZ's Breakfast today, Dr Roger Cook from MPI said "the science very clearly says that you need to have that high sugar content to encourage active transport of the water from the gut and into the bloodstream".

MPI says the SOS product needs to go from 2.5 teaspoons of sugar per litre to 12.5 in its sports drink.
Dr Cook also said it was a Food Safety Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) guideline that MPI is following and if SOS has evidence that its product is an effective re-hydration drink it can present it to the authority.

Mr Mayo says the SOS re-hydration drink has to be made in America due to the strict regulations here.

The product is compliant with World Health Organisation standards and is able to be freely sold in the US as an electrolyte drink aimed at replenishing the body's water after dehydration.

Mr Mayo said he is "dumbfounded" by MPI's decision in light of the World Health Organisation's stance on the issue.

Sports doctor Sam Mayhew said the MPI ruling was outdated, saying that adding more sugar will not help with re-hydration and would be worse for a person's health in general.

But MPI spokesperson Dr Cook says the WHO guidelines don't deal with sports drinks but with re-hydration drinks for people with diarrhoea and people with cholera in developing countries who can't have high levels of sugar.

He went on to say athletes can easily handle 12.5 teaspoons of sugar per litre and they are the ones SOS is selling its products to.

SOS hope to speak with government officials before an August 31 deadline, which will see its product taken off the shelves if it doesn't change the labelling or add the sugar.

