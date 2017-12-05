 

'It's a really important move' – Kidney specialist hails new law compensating organ donors

The new law provides for 100 per cent of lost income for donors from the day of surgery, for up to 12 weeks.
Source: Breakfast

news

00:08
1
The incident took place near Curio Bay on Sunday, and left Kodi Goodman and his family stunned.

Raw video: Southland family watch in horror as campervan heads towards blind corner on wrong side of road

00:22
2
The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.

Video: 'So pretty!' New Zealand treated to sight of spectacular supermoon

3

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

00:20
4
The other person in the video – Billy Bush – has confirmed the President's comments, amid reports Mr Trump was questioning if the tapes were real.

'Of course he said it' - Billy Bush hits back at Donald Trump's 'grab her' denials

00:22
5
Flames and thick black smoke rises from Sealeswinslow which supplies pellet feed to farmers nationwide.

Two firefighters remain in hospital following massive Ashburton blaze

00:22
00:31
The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders in awe.

Watch: Glorious supermoon rises over Auckland

The biggest and brightest supermoon in 70 years had Aucklanders and New Zealanders around the country in awe.

00:22
00:38
Emma Beattie, 20, was last seen on Friday night with the search now narrowed to the Ashley River area.

Search for missing Canterbury woman Emma Beattie resumes in tough terrain as teams battle another scorching hot day

The search for 20-year-old Emma was suspended yesterday due to the heat.


Auckland, Christchurch and South Island to swelter today as temperatures soar

Alexandra and Blenheim will hit 30 degrees as a ridge of high pressure brings warm and settled weather.



 
