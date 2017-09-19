'It's really disheartening someone would do this' - sea lion found shot dead on Catlins beach

A critically endangered sea lion has been found shot dead on a Catlins beach.

The male sea lion died after being shot. Source: Department of Conservation

The male sea lion was reported dead on Tuatuku Beach on Sunday, September 10.

"A local vet performed a necropsy confirming what we suspected – the sea lion had been shot," says Department of Conservation biodiversity ranger Ros Cole.

"It's really disheartening someone would do this, sea lions are not only critically endangered but also a taonga species special to Ngāi Tahu."

Sea lions are a fully protected species in New Zealand.

Earlier this year another male sea lion was found dead in Jacks Bay on the Catlins coast.