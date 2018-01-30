 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It's random, it's haphazard, it's free-for-all' – Peters fiercely against Chloe Swarbrick's medicinal cannabis bill

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Medicinal cannabis is set to be a burning issue this week, as two Bills of varying degrees go to the House to make access easier for patients with terminal illnesses.

However, it's understood NZFirst have agreed to support the government's tightened medicinal cannabis Bill.
Source: 1 NEWS

The first Bill to be voted on today was introduced on December 20 by Health Minister Dr David Clark, but politicians will vote today to send it through to Select Committee for further development. 

The PM said this has support across the three parties of government. 

MPs will vote as a party on the legislation, and there will not be a referendum on the new bill, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

National met today to discuss their position on the bill. 

However Green MP Chloe Swarbrick's Bill is to be introduced tomorrow as a conscience vote which allows MPs to vote how they wish.

But Deputy PM Winston Peters spoke strongly against the Greens' Bill and said he wouldn't be supporting it. 

"It goes far too far. There is no restriction at all, it's random, it's haphazard, it's free-for-all now."

Ms Ardern had said there had been party support from NZ First for the government's tighter medicinal cannabis Bill. 

However Green MP Chloe Swarbrick's bill will be a test to see how far MPs want to go, the PM said.
Source: 1 NEWS

As well as opening up access for patients with any terminal illness, severe chronic disorder of the immune or nervous system and chronic back pain, Ms Swarbrick's Bill would allow them to grow their own supply. 

This Bill will "go a step further" from the government's bill, Ms Ardern said to reporters today. 

"I made it really clear [the government's bill] was a vast improvement of where we are now in terms of people's access to medicinal cannabis."

"There are some that would have liked to go further, Chloe Swarbrick's Bill is an opportunity for those people with that view to have that debate."

"We want to test whether there is an appetite in parliament to do that."

Ms Ardern said she would be supporting Ms Swarbrick's Bill to Select Committee. 

Related

Politics

Health

03:24
Tom O’Connor says the product should be legal for anyone to use with GP approval – not just the terminally ill.

Government's medicinal cannabis bill too weak, GPs should be able to prescribe to anyone who needs it - Grey Power
Helen Clark

Helen Clark backs Chloe Swarbrick's medicinal cannabis bill ahead of Labour's legislation

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Stunning summer day in Wanaka.

LIVE: Temperatures continue to rise, with North Canterbury town of Cheviot first to hit 37C

00:49
2
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

00:35
3
The parents have been charged with torture after some of their children were found by police chained to beds.

California 'house of horror' sibling went to college- but didn't seek help

00:22
4
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

00:30
5
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

Jacinda Ardern faced a barrage of questions from the National leader on why charter schools seem headed for closure.

LIVE: Parliament's first Question Time of 2018 underway with child poverty, medicinal cannabis on the agenda

The Opposition are set to question the government over the big issues, including the new TPP agreement.


Stunning summer day in Wanaka.

LIVE: Temperatures continue to rise, with North Canterbury town of Cheviot first to hit 37C

Join us on temperature watch as NZ cooks under the summer sun with the hottest spot in North Canterbury.

00:30
It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.

Video: Incredible new footage shows surfing dolphins weaving between swimmers at Karikari Peninsula

It’s safe to say this is a memory that will last a lifetime for this stunned group of Northland swimmers.


00:49
The former deputy PM said she’s not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

Ms Bennett told media today she could "certainly understand those calls for more public funding" for gastric bypass surgery.

It's one of the final pieces of Labour's 100 day plan.

Jacinda Ardern wanting child poverty bill to 'last beyond' current government as details due for release today

However Bill English is questioning the PM's intentions of a "serious bipartisan effort" on the Child Poverty Reduction Bill.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 