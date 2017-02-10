'It's quite a natural occurrence' - whale expert not surprised by mass stranding of pilot whales

A whale expert is not surprised by today's mass stranding of pilot whales at Farewell Spit in Golden Bay.

University of Auckland marine biologist, Dr Rochelle Constantine told 1 NEWS that during the warmer months pilot whales come down to New Zealand waters in larger numbers.

"We don't know a lot about pilot whales in the ocean but what we do know, we've mostly learnt from them being stranded on our shores," Dr Constantine said.

Pilot whales are strong socially bonded animals that come together in larger groups for caving, mating and other social forms.

Despite this stranding of around 400 whales, the third largest in New Zealand's history, Dr Constantine is not surprised.

"It's quite a natural occurrence in nature for pilot whales to become stranded, it happens all over the world in Australia and the United States, so days like today are expected," she said.

The survival rate of a beached whales is low so Ms Constantine isn't surprised that 70 per cent of the pod died overnight.

"The fact that 45 of the whales have be refloated is a good result. Usually they overheat because the time between tides is too long and they suffer from thermal stress," she added.

At 10pm last night the pod became beached on the gradually sloping sand bed of Golden Bay. By the time rescuers arrived in the morning, 300 whales had already died.