'It's about providing choice' - PPTA issues clarified guidelines for gender-safe schools

The group representing secondary school teachers says schools need to move towards things like gender-neutral bathrooms and uniforms.

PPTA spokesperson Shawn Cooper says the association wants to limit distractions for students caused by gender identity issues.
The Post Primary Teachers' Association on Friday released a new set of guidelines encouraging schools to make sexual identity less of a distraction at school.

The guidelines are aimed at "affirming diverse sexualities and genders in schools".

PPTA spokesperson Shawn Cooper said students have the right to their unique identity, but students with diverse sexualities can face many challenges at school which can "routinely distract from their learning".

"We're now calling on schools to develop safe and affirming practices to help these students thrive," Mr Cooper said.

"Inappropriate toilet and changing room facilities and restrictive uniform regulations unnecessarily exacerbate stress and anxiety."

Speaking this morning to TVNZ's Breakfast programme, Mr Cooper also clarified that the guidelines actually ask schools to provide a choice for students, in terms of uniforms, as opposed to requiring all pupils to wear the same uniform.

Changing rooms and toilet facilities need to be physically and emotionally safe, he said, but that does not mean shared bathrooms - again, it is about giving pupils a choice.

"Since 2015 a lot of these things have been in Ministry of Education guidelines, so what we've done is we've compiled a number of things ... providing a guide for our principals, boards of trustees and other teachers to take action," Mr Cooper said.

"We've received a lot of support - a lot of schools have already been making these moves over the past few years."

'It's about providing choice' - PPTA issues clarified guidelines for gender-safe schools

