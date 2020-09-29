TODAY |

'It's pretty cold' - Group of Cantabrians on boys' trip brave Dunedin's snowy weather for game of golf

Source:  1 NEWS

A group of mates on a blokes' trip to Dunedin haven't let today's snow spoil their round of golf. 

In Otago on a boys’ trip from Christchurch they weren’t letting the bad weather get in the way. Source: 1 NEWS

It's another cold one for Otago, with snow falling to sea level in Dunedin again and the temperature not expected to go higher than a nippy five degrees.

The group of seven men all travelled from Christchurch for the getaway to Dunedin and weren't about to let the weather get in the way of today's activities.

The hill suburbs in the city were turned into a winter wonderland. Source: 1 NEWS

Despite the fresh drop of snow they chose to get outside for a full 18-hole round of golf today.

Or, at least some chose to, others weren't so sure. 

One of the men told 1 NEWS they are all "pretty competitive" so they voted on what to do for the day.

"We put it to a vote this morning whether we came out or not and she was 5/2 to play, so here we are.

"I was one of the two," he joked. 

The man said nobody was playing that good in the weather and he played much better in the sun.

"It’s pretty cold but we’ll get through it, we’re half way." 

A number of flights at Dunedin Airport were delayed or cancelled due to the weather. 

1 NEWS reporter Jared McCulloch this midday September 29 report from Five Rivers, Otago. Source: 1 NEWS

Snow showers are expected through this evening, but MetService says that should ease and become isolated.

A heavy snow watch was also issued for Dunedin, Clutha about and north of Clinton, central Otago south of Alexandra, and Southland about and north of Riversdale.

