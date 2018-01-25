'It's a point in history' - Rocket Lab founder talks about the Humanity Star

OnDemand
The Humanity Star will orbit Earth for about nine months and Rocket Lab says everyone on Earth will have the opportunity to see it.
Talakai Aholelei, 65, was also fined and disqualified from driving for two years.
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
The head said he would "not hesitate" to expel students who engage in sexual contact.
Senior church member Andre Mason joked that Ms Ardern should give the child a middle name that the church suggested.
