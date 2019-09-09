TODAY |

'It's part of who we are' – Scotty and Stacey Morrison urge Kiwis to embrace Te Reo Māori

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues

As Māori language week kicks off, the importance of Te Reo Māori is being reiterated.

Before Pākehā arrived in Aotearoa, Te Reo Māori was the only spoken language here.

Today, about four per cent of us can hold a conversation in the language but despite a recent surge in people learning te reo, it’s still endangered.

Today Te Karere presenter, Scotty Morrison and wife, Stacey Morrison spoke to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the importance of te reo.

"I think that if people are going to start to learn Te Reo Māori, the ultimate goal for them is to be able to communicate in that language," Scotty says.

"If they can use Te Reo Māori and someone else is understanding what they are saying, to me that's progress and that's the first objective you want to get to," he says.

Stacey urged New Zealanders to get behind keeping te reo alive.

"We are the one country that can ensure the ongoing revitalisation of this language."

"It's us, it's part of who we are," she says.

She says sometimes learning the language as an adult can be hard.

"If we learnt as kids we'd find it a whole lot easier," she says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The pair spoke on Breakfast today, the first day of Māori Language week 2019. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Cheeky Steve Hansen quashes Josh Ioane's injury report of Beauden Barrett - 'Probably wanted him to be 50-50'
2
Ardern to meet with head of Twitter to discuss eliminating online terrorist content
3
Joe Schmidt ignores Ireland's new World No.1 status ahead of RWC - 'We all know who the real favourites are'
4
'You are way more than that' - John Campbell lifts Matty McLean's spirits after Celebrity Treasure Island elimination
5
All Blacks have 'full trust' in Air NZ to get them to RWC despite typhoon over Japan
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:03

Ardern to meet with head of Twitter to discuss eliminating online terrorist content

School disability services fall short of rising demand
01:53

Tekapo man develops biodegradable plasters made from merino
01:52

Christchurch children take up yoga to help with anxiety