'It's over for New Zealand' - Trump attacks NZ's Covid-19 response for a third time

US President Donald Trump has again disparaged New Zealand's response to the new Covid-19 outbreak, telling a crowd "it's over for New Zealand" and labelling it a "massive outbreak".

Your playlist will load after this ad

His comments this morning came the day after when five new cases were identified in New Zealand, while new cases in the USA were 46,500.

Speaking to a crowd in Pennsylvania, he said the USA has "done an incredible job.

"You look at our mortality rates, you look at all the things - but they like to compare us to others so they were talking about New Zealand," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"New Zealand - it's over - it's over for New Zealand, everything's gone, they're beautiful.

"They had a massive breakout yesterday."

To contrast the two countries, almost 175,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the USA, while New Zealand's death toll is 22.

Mr Trump has repeatedly talked down New Zealand's response to the pandemic this week, with his latest comments marking the third time he has referenced New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week called Mr Trump's comments "patently wrong".

"Obviously I don't think there's any comparison between New Zealand's current cluster and the tens of thousands of cases that are being seen daily in the United States," Ms Ardern said.