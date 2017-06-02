'It's one of my favourites' - Lorde drops new single Perfect Places after teasing fans with song lyrics

Lorde has dropped her new single Perfect Places this morning after teasing fans with a series of song lyrics from the upbeat pop track all week.

The Kiwi pop star tweeted the release of the song from her yet to be released album Melodrama, claiming it's "one of my favourites".

"This is Perfect Places," she tweeted.

The Grammy award winning singer took to social media this week to give eager fans clues by tweeting a series of song lyrics followed by the date Friday, June 2, 6am NZT.

Perfect Places is the fifth song shared ahead of the June 16 release date for the 20-year-old's new album Melodrama.

After sending fans on a treasure hunt across Auckland, Lorde unveiled the first song from the album, Green Light, in March, later revealing the second track, Liability a week later.

Then in her Coachella comeback performance she sang never-before-heard track Homemade Dynamite, and days before she held an intimate show revealing another track called Sober from the forthcoming album.

Songs Sober and Homemade Dynamite are yet to be officially released.