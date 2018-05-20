It's official! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit New Zealand later this year

It's official, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are coming to New Zealand this spring.

The tour for the newlywed royal couple will revolve around the 2018 Sydney Invictus Games which is scheduled from October 20 - 28.

Following this international sporting event for wounded and sick armed services personnel created by Prince Harry, the Royal couple will visit New Zealand, and then Fiji and Tonga.

The specific dates for Meghan and Harry touching down on New Zealand soil has not yet been released.

"Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."

When rumours of the Royal visit Down Under hit on May 21, the Prime Minister declared New Zealand's borders open to the Royal Family "at their lesiure".

"As I've said many times before, the Royal family have a long standing invitation to come and visit New Zealand at their leisure, and that goes obviously for the new married couple as well," Jacinda Ardern said.

"The royals absolutely have a standing invitation to come to New Zealand."