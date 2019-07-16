It's official: Dunedin has lost the title of the world's steepest street

The Welsh town of Harlech has stolen the title of having the worlds steepest street, Guinness World Records has confirmed.

In a released published overnight, the new record was confirmed, with Ffordd Pen Llech taking the title from Dunedin's Baldwin Street.

The Welsh street was measured as having a ratio of 1:2.67, while Baldwin Street has a ratio of 1:2.86.

Baldwin Street has held the title for more than a decade, and it has become a popular tourist attraction in Dunedin.

Guinness World Records said the measurements were undertaken by an expert surveyor with appropriate qualifications.

Harlech resident Gwyn Headley was asked how he felt about taking the record from Dunedin.

"I’m thrilled for us but in every game there has to be a losing team," Mr Headley said.