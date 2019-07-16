TODAY |

It's official: Dunedin has lost the title of the world's steepest street

The Welsh town of Harlech has stolen the title of having the worlds steepest street, Guinness World Records has confirmed.

In a released published overnight, the new record was confirmed, with Ffordd Pen Llech taking the title from Dunedin's Baldwin Street.

A town in Wales claims it has the true title holder, and Guinness World Records is about to weigh in. Source: Seven Sharp

The Welsh street was measured as having a ratio of 1:2.67, while Baldwin Street has a ratio of 1:2.86.

Baldwin Street has held the title for more than a decade, and it has become a popular tourist attraction in Dunedin.

Guinness World Records said the measurements were undertaken by an expert surveyor with appropriate qualifications.

Harlech resident Gwyn Headley was asked how he felt about taking the record from Dunedin.

Harlech thinks Ffordd Pen Llech is one degree steeper than Baldwin St, and is determined to prove it. Source: 1 NEWS

"I’m thrilled for us but in every game there has to be a losing team," Mr Headley said.

"I feel sorry for them, but a record is a record, figures are figures – it's inarguable."

Gwyn Headley and Sarah Badham admire their Guinness World Record certificate stating that Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Wales, is now officially the world's steepest street.
Gwyn Headley and Sarah Badham admire their Guinness World Record certificate stating that Ffordd Pen Llech in Harlech, Wales, is now officially the world's steepest street. Source: Guiness World Records
