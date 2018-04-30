 

It's official! Auckland Council votes in 11.5 cents per litre fuel tax

1 NEWS

The Auckland Council have voted to implement the regional fuel tax on the city. Motorists will pay an extra 11.5 cents per litre for the maximum time period of 10 years.

From July 1 motorists in the city will be shelling out 11.5 cents more per litre for petrol.
The Council aims the tax to begin on July 1, after the regional fuel tax proposal is submitted to Government for approval.

In a statement by Auckland Council, Mayor Phil Goff said, "We've agreed not only $1.5 billion in extra spending on our transport network, but unlocked more than $4 billion additional investment in transformative transport projects right across Auckland."

"Without the Regional Fuel Tax we would be able to do little more than fund the operation and renewal of the existing transport system and projects which have already been committed to,"he said.

"To raise the equivalent sum through rates would have resulted in an average rates increase of around 13 per cent this year. Alternatively, to do nothing would see Auckland gridlocked in a short period of time."

National Party transport spokesperson Jami-Lee Ross called the decision an "extraordinary raid on the back-pockets of New Zealanders". 

"The public made it clear in Auckland Council’s consultation they don't want a regional fuel tax with strengthening opposition to the tax over the last few months. Aucklanders will not forgive this decision and they certainly won’t forget it every time it costs them more to fill up their cars."

Mr Goff said they cannot expect other parts of New Zealand to subsidise Auckland’s transport.

"The council has increased investment in our transport network to $12 billion over the next 10 years and Aucklanders will contribute their fair share."

NZ Herald reported the council voted 13-7 in support of the extra tax.

