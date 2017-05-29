 

'It's not worth going to sleep without working smoke alarms' says victim's brother

The brother of a woman who died in a Hamilton house fire is reinforcing the need for smoke alarms after the Fire Service said many landlords are blatantly refusing to install them despite a law change almost a year ago.

It's been three years since a fatal Hamilton fire prompted a change to the law regarding installation of fire alarms in rental homes.
New pictures have revealed the destruction from inside the Collingwood Street villa which was decimated by a fatal fire in 2014 that became the catalyst for the new regulations requiring smoke alarms in rental properties.

The fire killed Connor Swetman, 17, Jake Hayes, 19 and Toni Johnston, 23.

"It's not worth going to sleep without working smoke alarms. It could be the very thing that gets you out alive," said Greg Johnston, Toni's brother.

It was supposed to be her last weekend in the house before Ms Johnston, a promising boxer, moved to Auckland.

"It's pretty hard to take really. I mean there's every real chance that a working smoke alarm could have saved her life and it's gut-wrenching, really, to think that a $30 smoke alarm could have allowed her that extra time," Mr Johnston said.

Almost a year after the law was created last July, there've been almost 150 reports of landlords failing to install smoke alarms and the Fire Service is still frustrated.

"There's landlords out there who just blatantly refuse to cooperate or obey the law. And you have to question their moral compass really, as to are they just out there to make money or do they really care about their tenants?" said Peter Hallett, fire investigator.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says it hasn't had to take any landlords to the Tenancy Tribunal yet because a reminder to them has been enough for compliance.

"They shouldn't need any prompting but they need prompting time and time again," Mr Hallett said.

The victims' families hope the message will finally get through to landlords that a working smoke alarm could save lives.

It's been three years since a fatal Hamilton fire prompted a change to the law regarding installation of fire alarms in rental homes.

