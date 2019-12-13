TODAY |

'It's not over yet' - Search continues for two missing bodies after Whakaari/White Island eruption

Source:  1 NEWS

The search for two bodies still missing after the Whakaari/White Island tragedy is underway this morning.

The bodies of six victims of the Monday eruption were recovered today in a dangerous and daring operation. Source: 1 NEWS

Six bodies were successfully recovered in a massive police-NZDF operation yesterday and have been taken to Auckland for post-mortems.

However two bodies remain missing, one believed to be in the water.

Map released showing where six bodies recovered from White Island were located

Police divers and the Navy have returned to the Bay of Plenty volcano this morning to continue the search, conditions permitting.

"It's not over yet," Police Commissioner Mike Bush said last night.

There will be no return to the island today, police said this morning, but planning is underway to allow them to go back and search for the remaining body in the future.

There are 15 people still in hospitals around New Zealand after Monday's eruption, with 11 of them in a critical condition with severe burns.

The 13 injured Australians have been taken home to be treated in Australian hospitals.

