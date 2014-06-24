 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


'It's not even wise to go out walking or cycling' - Southern Police urging motorists not to drive on roads due to icy conditions

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Motorists are being urged not to travel on the roads in parts of the South Island. 

Wet weather

Southern Police said they have had numerous reports of crashes due to icy conditions in the Central Otago, Southland and Te Anau areas in the last few hours. 

"According to reports, there is black ice on SH6, SH8, SH94 and SH97," a police spokesperson said in a statement this morning. 

"All of these roads are treacherous for vehicles.

"It's not even wise to go out walking or cycling as the footpaths will be affected too."

Police said drivers won't realise they are heading towards black-ice before you hit it, making for dangerous and "potentiall lethal" driving conditions. 

"It's been raining again overnight, so it's more than dangerous than usual if you are trying to drive in these conditions."

Very low temperatures are expected this weekend, and particularly where the roads get no sun, motorists can expect black ice.

Police attended two crashes in Southland and Clutha yesterday evening where cars slid on ice, said Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk.

"Luckily, no one was injured but a power pole was damaged from one crash and a truck overturned in the other."

"We've also received a number of reports of near-misses due to the black ice on roads across Southland and Central Otago," says Sen Sgt Kirk.

Grit has since been put on Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway but drivers are not slowing down enough.

Motorists must remember that the speed limit is not a target. It is the maximum distance you can drive in safe and ideal conditions, which right now we do not have," he said.

The MetService says a front is expected to move east across the South Island overnight and during this morning, bringing some light snow, or possibly freezing rain to some inland areas.

There is a risk that snow or freezing rain may cause very icy and hazardous driving conditions during this period. 

A thick cloud of fog shrouded Auckland this morning, with flights cancelled due to the fog restrictions in place from Auckland Airport, which cancelled 13 domestic regional flights and delayed six.  

Auckland fog on way to airport

Four flights have been rescheduled from 5.45am to 9am, all going to Perth. 


Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:23
1
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

2

'It's not even wise to go out walking or cycling' - Southern Police urging motorists not to drive on roads due to icy conditions

00:16
3
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter at captain's run

4

'I just needed to go home to go to the toilet' - Police slam piddling excuse for travelling 144km/h in a 50km/h zone


5
There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help saw TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ