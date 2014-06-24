'It's not even wise to go out walking or cycling' - Southern Police urging motorists not to drive on roads due to icy conditions

Motorists are being urged not to travel on the roads in parts of the South Island.

Southern Police said they have had numerous reports of crashes due to icy conditions in the Central Otago, Southland and Te Anau areas in the last few hours.

"According to reports, there is black ice on SH6, SH8, SH94 and SH97," a police spokesperson said in a statement this morning.

"All of these roads are treacherous for vehicles.

"It's not even wise to go out walking or cycling as the footpaths will be affected too."

Police said drivers won't realise they are heading towards black-ice before you hit it, making for dangerous and "potentiall lethal" driving conditions.

"It's been raining again overnight, so it's more than dangerous than usual if you are trying to drive in these conditions."

Very low temperatures are expected this weekend, and particularly where the roads get no sun, motorists can expect black ice.

Police attended two crashes in Southland and Clutha yesterday evening where cars slid on ice, said Senior Sergeant Jared Kirk.

"Luckily, no one was injured but a power pole was damaged from one crash and a truck overturned in the other."

"We've also received a number of reports of near-misses due to the black ice on roads across Southland and Central Otago," says Sen Sgt Kirk.

Grit has since been put on Tapanui-Raes Junction Highway but drivers are not slowing down enough.

Motorists must remember that the speed limit is not a target. It is the maximum distance you can drive in safe and ideal conditions, which right now we do not have," he said.

The MetService says a front is expected to move east across the South Island overnight and during this morning, bringing some light snow, or possibly freezing rain to some inland areas.

There is a risk that snow or freezing rain may cause very icy and hazardous driving conditions during this period.

A thick cloud of fog shrouded Auckland this morning, with flights cancelled due to the fog restrictions in place from Auckland Airport, which cancelled 13 domestic regional flights and delayed six.

Four flights have been rescheduled from 5.45am to 9am, all going to Perth.