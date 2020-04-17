'It's not a blanket re-opening' - Govt aims to reassure teachers stressed over Level 3 changes

The Education Ministry has reassured schools it will give more details in the coming week as to how schools will operate under the coronavirus Alert Level 3.

The Government has come under fire after yesterday's announcement that schools would re-open when Alert Level 4 is downgraded to 3. The announcement left many teachers surprised and principals worried about the safety of their kids.

It's not yet clear how school under Level 3 would work, causing anxiety on the front line.

“We need to work together with the ministry because none of us knows what this is going to look like. It is a really messy, difficult situation,” says Sharon Keen, Casebrook Intermediate principal.

“You don't make these changes to a national education system without confronting some pretty tricky problems to work through,” says Perry Rush of the NZ Principals' Federation.

Big concerns remain about how to keep children and teachers safe.

“There are questions around what those safety provisions are going to be around schools. So what does a bubble look like at school?” says Mr Rush.

The sector is still upset it wasn't consulted about yesterday's announcement that schools would open to Year 10 children and under - but be voluntary.

“We haven’t even made the decision yet to move from Level 4 to Level 3, so I think that criticism is somewhat premature,” says Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Instead, talks are happening now and the Government's not ruling out changes.

“The basic principle is schools and early learning services will be open for some students and some young people as we move into Level 3. It's not a blanket re-opening,” says Mr Hipkins.

Each school will have its own problems to work through including transport, with many bus drivers over 70.