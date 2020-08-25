'It's not been easy' - Auckland small business owner reveals emotional toll lockdown is taking

An Auckland barber says the current Covid-19 lockdown has not only been a financial challenge, but a mental one too.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a four-day extension to Auckland's two-week Alert Level 3 lockdown. The rest of the nation will also remain at Level 2 for the same period - until 11.59pm Sunday.

Adrian Evans, owner of Auckland barbershop Gentry, told TVNZ1's Breakfast he had only just bounced back from the first nationwide lockdown, then got hit again.

"The first one we got through with the subsidy and all that and we had a big hui, my team, and it was all about 'we can only control what we can control'.

"This second lockdown however's had a much deeper impact, on not only financially but also the team's wairua, you know, the mental health aspects. I'm not saying anyone's calling up the helplines or anything but there's a lot more chat amongst my guys on the team so that's certainly an aspect.

"If we go to another Level 3 again, that'll be fatal I reckon."

Under Level 3, the business hasn't been able to open to customers at all.

Mr Evans said they could survive the next couple of weeks, but beyond that "it starts to get really tricky".

"The tone is a lot more serious than it was last lockdown and when you've got to look your mates in the eye and tell them that if things get any worse then we're looking at reducing hours, we're looking at reducing the roster, then it really starts to hit home.

"These guys, I've known some of them for a very long time and one of them I even started my career with 25 years ago so, you know, that's no easy conversation because I take seriously - their wellbeing, as well as my own and the wellbeing of the business."

Mr Evans said the past week at been especially tough, and that he wasn't as positive as usual.

The husband and father of three he was "emotionally shutting down".

"My kids they're all good, the whānau life's all good. My wife would have probably liked me to be more present with stuff but it's real hard when my head's just tied up with this.

"It has not been easy."