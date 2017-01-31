'Out of its natural habitat, we see the lesser-spotted Sir David Attenborough' - MPI officers starstruck by legend's NZ arrival

Source:NZN
Broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough has touched down in New Zealand, but not before a close encounter with those who keep our borders safe.
Sir David Attenborough was greeted at Auckland Airport today by some starstruck MPI officers.
Source: Twitter: Ministry for Primary Industries
The Ministry for Primary Industries tweeted a photo of the BBC veteran with MPI officers and detector dogs.
The dogs, however, seem less enthused with the 90-year-old than the officers did.
"And now, out of its natural habitat, we see the lesser-spotted Sir David Attenborough," the caption read.
Sir David's A Quest for Life, live show is on at Auckland's Civic Theatre tomorrow and Thursday.
A second show was announced after the first sold out soon after tickets were released.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news