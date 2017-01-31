'Out of its natural habitat, we see the lesser-spotted Sir David Attenborough' - MPI officers starstruck by legend's NZ arrival

Broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough has touched down in New Zealand, but not before a close encounter with those who keep our borders safe.

Sir David Attenborough was greeted at Auckland Airport today by some starstruck MPI officers. Source: Twitter: Ministry for Primary Industries

The Ministry for Primary Industries tweeted a photo of the BBC veteran with MPI officers and detector dogs.

The dogs, however, seem less enthused with the 90-year-old than the officers did.

"And now, out of its natural habitat, we see the lesser-spotted Sir David Attenborough," the caption read.

Sir David's A Quest for Life, live show is on at Auckland's Civic Theatre tomorrow and Thursday.