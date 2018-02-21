'It's more respect than fear' - Scott Donaldson prepares to finish his trans-Tasman kayak

Kiwi kayaker Scott Donaldson is preparing for a second time to be the first person to kayak solo between Australia and New Zealand.

Donaldson's previous attempt in 2014 ended after 84 days with Mt Taranaki in sight.

Because he had already required an emergency food drop, safety concerns forced a rescue.

"I was caught in a once-in-40-year storm and getting blown back to Australia..all my safety gear was pretty much wrecked and hammered."

With a new, lighter kayak 48-year-old Donaldson wants to attempt it again.

"It's more respect than fear...if you are going out there with fear you need to go back and do a bit more training until you can turn it into respect," he says.