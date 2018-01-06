 

'It's a mess!'- huge clean-up underway at Kaiaua's Pink Shop

This time of year, The Pink Shop in Kaiaua is stocked up for holidays makers however its doors will be closed for some time after flooding inundated the coastal shop. 

It's the third time the store has been flooded after yesterday's storm left a trail of destruction across the North Island.
The Pink Shop, a general store has a large number of fridges and freezers which were tossed around by the waves and are now written off following yesterday's storm.

Severe flooding swamped Kaiaua, which is a town located along the Firth of Thames Coast, floating caravans and inundating houses.

MetService has issued a Severe Weather Watch for the possibilty of breif heavy rain about coastal areas of western Bay of Plenty and the southern Coromandel Peninsula today which may cause issues for clean up efforts. 

At least 500 people have been affected by flood waters in and around the town according to Hauraki District Council Community Service Management's Steve Fabrish.

It's the third time The Pink Shop has flooded which has left manager Lynn Yeager "disheartened but you just do it, you just get on with it."

"The insurance is good they come to the party, but I haven't rung them yet because the last one was on the 8th of march last year," Ms Yeager told 1 NEWS.

"That one was the creek behind that overflowed with high tides and lots of rain, whereas this one was a northeasterly wind on a 4.1m high tide so the whole village was swamped.

"It was like surf waves 10, 15 feet high coming through. It was amazing. It was awesome to see, but devastating as well.

"This might be for someone else to clean up I think. It's a mess! We need some strong men in there," she said.

Ms Yeager is currently clearing out all of the stores stock, putting it into the van to take it away. 

"The power went off as well so everything in the fridges, you have to get rid of, all the ice blocks, all the icec reams, all the ham. This time of year we are stocked up pretty well."

