'It's a massive jigsaw puzzle' - work underway on highly anticipated Pop-Up Globe in Auckland

Work is underway for the highly anticipated pop-up Globe Theatre in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.

Director Miles Gregory says teams arrived early this morning to begin piecing together the three-storey theatre, which is expected to host over 100,000 people during the summer months.

"It's a massive jigsaw puzzle," he said.

The pop-up Globe Theatre, where Shakespeare's plays are performed, was a huge success in Auckland last year, prompting organisers to recreate the arena in Ellerslie.