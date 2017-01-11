'It's a massive jigsaw puzzle' - work underway on highly anticipated Pop-Up Globe in Auckland

Sources:Supplied |
Work is underway for the highly anticipated pop-up Globe Theatre in the Auckland suburb of Ellerslie.
Director Miles Gregory says teams arrived early this morning to begin piecing together the three-storey theatre, which is expected to host over 100,000 people during the summer months.
"It's a massive jigsaw puzzle," he said.
The pop-up Globe Theatre, where Shakespeare's plays are performed, was a huge success in Auckland last year, prompting organisers to recreate the arena in Ellerslie.
It is expected to open on February 23, running through to May 14.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news