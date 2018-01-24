 

'It's likely we'll see more protest around the country' – what next for controversial trade agreement?

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

As the newly revised TPP deal draws closer to being officially ratified the country can expect more protests against the controversial deal, according to 1 NEWS political reporter Andrea Vance.

There is plenty of work to do before the agreement is ratified in Chile in March, says 1 NEWS' Andrea Vance.
Vance suggests that once the final details are revealed to the public there may be more opposition protests as were seen last year.

"This deal was hugely controversial and it is likely we will see more of those opposition protests around the country once those details are revealed," she said.

Speaking from the small town of Ratana near Whanganui yesterday, National leader Bill English was adamant his party would play a large role in the deal.

"If it's a win for New Zealand then we will be there to support it. I think they (the Government) probably will need us because even if New Zealand First support it National has still got more votes than NZ First and Labour put together."

He went on to say it was important for Labour to release the text of the new agreement as soon as possible if they were to gain National's support.

"It would certainly help if they release the text, it would show respect for all those critics who want to see what's in the text.

"But also the government needs to show a bit of respect that it needs National's votes to get it past the poll."

Also speaking from Ratana, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "The signing in Chile at the beginning of March is likely to go ahead."

"We wouldn't want to get ahead of ourselves with where the agreement sits now, but certainly this is another step towards the finalisation."

