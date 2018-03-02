 

'It's like Downton Abbey' – fancy a mansion in Marton? It could be yours for under $1m

Nestled in the small town of Marton, this 12 acre status one heritage property is home to a garden, tennis lawn and a tower of treasures.

Historically significant Westoe has been owned by just two families in 144 years.
And a decade after they moved out Jim and Diana Howard are ready to sell.

The home, known as Westoe, has been in Jim's family since the land was purchased in 1885.

Jim remembers the room he was told he was born in and recalls the day in 1995 when Mt Ruapehu erupted.

"This was our old bedroom.. on a fine day you could see Mt Ruapehu. One morning we saw a big plume of smoke coming up.. when it erupted in the 90s." said Jim.

The garden is Diana's favourite, saying she will miss collecting walnuts from the pony yard.

"Dad's mother set the foundation for the garden - had a wonderful knack of getting hold of unusual plants and putting them in the right place, they're still there today, which is quite something." said Jim.

However, it's now it's time for a new family to create their own history.

