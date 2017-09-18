 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

New Zealand


'It's a large burden on small shoulders' – tiny NZ towns struggle under weight of booming tourist numbers

share

Gill Higgins 

Seven Sharp Reporter

The New Zealand tourism industry is booming, with double the number of visitors arriving on our shores compared to just 15 years ago.

As tourism booms, some councils are worried about the burden on a small base of ratepayers.
Source: Seven Sharp

But as more tourists pour in costs rocket for councils, because facilities like public toilets and parking are paid for by ratepayers, not private businesses within the tourism industry.

With around 800,000 tourist visitors a year, Mackenzie District is one of those places, and the Mayor, Graham Smith, has had enough.

"We haven't got money coming in, we've got tourists coming in and our rate payers wearing the cost," Mr Smith says.

"We've got new attractions, footpaths are now under strain where previously tourists weren't walking but now walking on them to new hotels."

In the Mackenzie District 4400 ratepayers fund services for over two million visitors.

For specifics, such as some public toilets, much appreciated one-off grants are given by the Government.

But these grants are co-funded, so ratepayers pay half the $1 million bill.

Some councils say maintaining each toilet bowl costs around $2000 a year.

“We’re probably looking at a seven per cent rate rise this year,” Mayor Smith says.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Government figures show a record 1.9 million people arrived in New Zealand for holidays in the 12 months ended July 31.

The number has almost doubled since 2002 when the number of holidaymakers reached one million for the first time.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment forecast total international visitor arrivals will hit 4.9 million in 2023, led by Australian and Chinese visitors.

Many of our most popular regions are also our least populated, with tiny rating bases to match.

A report from the New Zealand Tourism Council Working Group found councils spent an average of $37.90 a year on tourism per head of population.

Auckland Council's figure was just $15.77 per head, while the Mackenzie district, home to tourist heavyweights like Lake Tekapo and Aoraki/Mt Cook, paid more than $80.

Related

Gill Higgins

Tourism

04:08
Gill Higgins took a trip down to the deep south to see how Real Journeys is making diversity work.

Milford Sound tourism boat company making both young and old employees feel highly valued
02:48
Edreen Sheath is ready with a warm welcome and spare studio apartment.

'I mostly have guests every night' -Tourism boom helping Kiwi Airbnb hosts thrive
02:36
The vote was seen a test for new mayor Phil Goff, despite the opposition of the tourism sector.

'I do know that many parties are taking legal advice' - tourism industry anxious over Auckland Council's 'bed tax'
05:07
Lonely Planet's Chris Zeiher has just returned from Chernobyl, and tell Breakfast why these destinations are on the rise.

From genocide to natural disasters sites - dark tourism is on the rise

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:24
1
Duco Events' David Higgins was escorted away from his fighter's press conference.

Watch: Joseph Parker's out-of-control manager David Higgins is booted from presser as Fury's dad yells: 'F*** off d***head'

00:15
2
Dashcam footage of a terrifying near head-on collision between a ute and oil-tanker was captured on SH7 along the South Island's West Coast yesterday.

Watch: Terrifying near head-on collision between ute and oil-tanker on West Coast following reckless overtaking manoeuvre

01:03
3
The 22-year-old Wests Tigers half is in the country promoting the upcoming tournament.

'Dad had tears in his eyes' - Tui Lolohea determined to make Tonga proud at league world cup

00:29
4
The former All Blacks flanker has shone for La Rochelle in 2016-17.

Victor Vito named French Top 14 player of the year - watch some of his best moments for La Rochelle


03:39
5
The supply to Auckland Airport has been cut and airlines have been told to find somewhere else to fill up their planes.

Pipeline leak latest: Nearly 30 flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as petrol stations are hit with fuel shortage

05:18
Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

'It's not an illness or a disease' – family left confused after extra travel insurance charge for two-year-old with Down's syndrome

Ayla is a happy toddler, but because of her condition, her family has to pay more for insurance.

00:40
Corin Dann says there is real anger in the rural community, and both sides are to blame for stirring it up.

'I don't think it's been a helpful part of this election campaign': Corin Dann on rural-urban voting divide

Farmers protested today in Waikato over policies they say punish them.


00:51
Botany candidate Wetex Kang is accused of posting an audio message on the Chinese social media app Wechat about a reporter.

'I'll beat him up' - Maori Party investigating allegations candidate threatened NZ Herald reporter

Botany candidate Wetex Kang is the party's first Chinese candidate.


The report outlines a net benefit to New Zealand of $3 billion, but protesters aren’t concerned about the money.

Vote Compass: What New Zealanders think about... foreign policy

Thousands of Kiwis have given their say on the big issues facing the country.


01:08
They are now polished party leaders, but decades ago Bill English, Jacinda Ardern, Winston Peters and Hone Harawira weren't quite so smooth in front of the camera.

Startling to hilarious: The first TVNZ appearances for Bill, Jacinda, Winston and Hone

They're all top operators now but back then - they weren't quite so polished.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 