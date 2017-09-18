'It's a large burden on small shoulders' – tiny NZ towns struggle under weight of booming tourist numbers

The New Zealand tourism industry is booming, with double the number of visitors arriving on our shores compared to just 15 years ago.

But as more tourists pour in costs rocket for councils, because facilities like public toilets and parking are paid for by ratepayers, not private businesses within the tourism industry.

With around 800,000 tourist visitors a year, Mackenzie District is one of those places, and the Mayor, Graham Smith, has had enough.

"We haven't got money coming in, we've got tourists coming in and our rate payers wearing the cost," Mr Smith says.

"We've got new attractions, footpaths are now under strain where previously tourists weren't walking but now walking on them to new hotels."

In the Mackenzie District 4400 ratepayers fund services for over two million visitors.

For specifics, such as some public toilets, much appreciated one-off grants are given by the Government.

But these grants are co-funded, so ratepayers pay half the $1 million bill.

Some councils say maintaining each toilet bowl costs around $2000 a year.

“We’re probably looking at a seven per cent rate rise this year,” Mayor Smith says.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Government figures show a record 1.9 million people arrived in New Zealand for holidays in the 12 months ended July 31.

The number has almost doubled since 2002 when the number of holidaymakers reached one million for the first time.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment forecast total international visitor arrivals will hit 4.9 million in 2023, led by Australian and Chinese visitors.

Many of our most popular regions are also our least populated, with tiny rating bases to match.

A report from the New Zealand Tourism Council Working Group found councils spent an average of $37.90 a year on tourism per head of population.