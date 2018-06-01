 

'It's just really neat' - For first time since Christchurch earthquakes, the city's 140-year-old clock is ticking again

Alison Pugh 

1 NEWS Reporter

One of Christchurch's most significant heritage sites has reached an important milestone in its restoration.

It’s an important milestone in the restoration of the Arts Centre.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 140-year-old clock at the Arts Centre is ticking once again - the first time since it was damaged in the 2011 earthquakes.

Local Christchurch watchmaker Geoff Butler from Ilam Watchmakers was brought in two months ago to work on the 1877 clock.

"We just came in and I treated it like a normal clock. We're just used to working on clocks on a smaller scale," Mr Butler said.

The clock has also undergone a technical upgrade, with its century-old manual windup system becoming electronic.

For Chris Whitty, the centre's Site and Restoration Manager, hearing the bell ring again at the Arts Centre was wonderful.

"To hear the bell is pretty special. I used to wind it as a young lad, in fact - when I had hair! Yeah, it’s just really neat," Mr Whitty said.

The operation of the clock means the Art Centre's main C-Block is now completed.

It also means more than half the centre's buildings have been reopened.

Fundraising is starting soon for the next big project, the Observatory Tower, which hasn't been touched since the earthquakes.

