'It's just not on' - Queenstown looking at freedom camping ban after petition gains support

Queenstown is looking at implementing camping bans by the middle of this year after a petition against freedom camping quickly gained thousands of signatures.

Source: Seven Sharp

"An explosion in popularity of self-drive vacations to our area, means reserves and car parks are crowded with people camping in vehicles and tents," the petition launched by Save our Reserves New Zealand states.

It says Lake Hayes, Lower Shotover carpark, Queenstown Gardens and Lake Dunstan's reserves were impacted by campers.

At 8.20am today, 3,673 people have signed the petition.

"Worse, a few are ruining it for everybody by strewing the area with human waste and trash, even on paths and by waterways."

Created three-days-ago, the petition asks Queenstown Lakes District Council mayor Jim Boult to "work together to find solutions" by implementing suggestions such as "not accepting 'self-contained' stickers as evidence of self-contained vehicles" and "clamping and instant fines for those who flout the rules, zero tolerance on human waste".

Mayor Boult told RNZ the council was looking at ways to "crackdown" on those breaking the rules.