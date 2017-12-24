 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'It's just bloody bad luck' - Family gather to salvage items from home destroyed in Christchurch fire

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An elderly couple are in shock but are doing well after their home was completely destroyed in yesterday's huge blaze that quickly spread due to strong winds in Rolleston near Christchurch.

Fire crews were called to a grass fire in the suburb of Rolleston yesterday afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS

Fire crews were called to the grass fire at Knights Road around 3pm yesterday and police quickly evacuated houses on Hoskyns Road and set up cordons.

Four crews remain at the scene today, working on dampening down hot spots after crews stayed throughout the night to monitor the area.

Fiona Ensor and her brother Paul are trying to salvage anything they can today at the site of their parents home which they have lived in for eight years.  

"They have had to deal with a few set backs in life and unfortunately it's just turned into one of them," Fiona Ensor told 1 NEWS. 

"It's been nailed by the fire. It's just bloody bad luck.

"We hope that we can find a couple of things. They literally have the clothes on their back, they saved... Christmas presents.

"Generations of precious furniture and jewelery, all that's gone and paintings that were really precious to my parents."

Ms Ensor's children were at her parent's house yesterday when the fire started and quickly left the house when the fire started to spread. 

"Dad went down to have a look and had told Mum to start getting ready to go...he just said 'we have got to get out of here now'."

"It was nothing but smoke. They were lucky to get out because this whole hedge just exploded basically."

Paul told 1 NEWS the fire jumped 150 metres to his parent's property, skipping "a couple of houses along the way.

"Fire crews couldn't access the scene because of the hedge was all on fire. They had no access so there wasn't much they could do unfortunately."

"It's pretty devastating when you see all of your family upset and they have lost pretty much everything they had so it's not good at all."

Ms Ensor said the family has "a bad theme with fire" as their Dad was badly burned 20 years ago in a farm fire. 

Paul stated their Dad "got hundreds of messages last night offering support".

"We would like to thank everyone who has offered support and the local fire people for controlling the fire so at least we got the grounds of the house for when we rebuild it."

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 